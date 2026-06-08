Manav Suthar spins India to Test win against Afghanistan: Stats

Exploits

Suthar strikes in first over

Suthar brought a fresh breeze with his impeccable flight and control. He took a wicket in the very first over of his Test career, dismissing Abdul Malik. It not only marked Suthar's first Test scalp but also made him the eighth Indian to strike in the first over of their debut Test, according to ESPNcricinfo. The last Indian to achieve this feat was Tinu Yohannan against England in 2001.