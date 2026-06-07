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Indian spinner Manav Suthar enters record books on Test debut
Suthar took a wicket in his first over (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian spinner Manav Suthar enters record books on Test debut

By Parth Dhall
Jun 07, 2026
07:25 pm
What's the story

Manav Suthar, the young left-arm spinner, shone on his Test debut for India in the ongoing one-off game against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. The match saw India rack up a mammoth 564/8d after electing to bat first. While Afghanistan started their innings, Indian captain Shubman Gill introduced Suthar in the sixth over. And he made history by dismissing Abdul Malik on his fourth ball.

Milestone achievement

Suthar's sensational start to Test career

Suthar made his mark on the fourth ball in Tests. He dismissed Abdul Malik, who top-edged a sweep to Mohammed Siraj at backward square leg. This wicket not only marked Suthar's first Test scalp but also made him the eighth Indian cricketer to take a wicket in the first over of his debut Test, according to ESPNcricinfo. The last Indian to achieve this feat was Tinu Yohannan against England in 2001.

Match dynamics

Suthar takes three wickets on Day 3

While Afghanistan lost their second wicket within 50 runs, Suthar maintained his discipline. The spinner dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 12 (40). Just before stumps, Suthar picked up his third wicket when Afsar Zazai offered a simple return. Suthar has bowled the most overs for India so far (15.5), taking 3/21. Nearly half (7) of his overs have been maidens.

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Information

Rajasthan's spin-bowling all-rounder 

Suthar is a bowling all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox. The southpaw earlier scored 41-ball 28 at No. 8 in the first innings. Before his Test debut, the Rajasthan spinner took 129 First-Class wickets from 29 matches at an average of 25.76.

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Maiden Team India cap

Suthar was awarded his maiden Test cap by Kuldeep Yadav. With this, he became India's first specialist spinner to debut for India in Tests since Axar Patel in 2021. Apart from First-Class cricket, Suthar has also played 25 List A matches and 29 T20s.

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