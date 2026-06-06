Manav Suthar makes Test debut against Afghanistan: Decoding his profile                   

Career trajectory

First specialist spinner to debut since Axar Patel

Suthar was awarded his maiden Test cap by Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner has played 29 first-class matches and taken 129 wickets at a fine average of 25.76. His tally includes six fifers and eight four-wicket hauls. Suthar has also scored 945 FC runs at 25.5 (100: 1, 50s: 6). With this, he became India's first specialist spinner to debut for India in Tests since Axar Patel in 2021. Apart from first-class cricket, Suthar has also played 25 List-A matches and 29 T20s in his career so far.