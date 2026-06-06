Sai Sudharsan hammers his second 80-plus score in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Sai Sudharsan, the star Indian batter, was dismissed for 81 runs on Day 1 of the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan. The match is being played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Sudharsan operated brilliantly while batting at three and looked set for his maiden Test hundred. However, he was eventually dismissed for the second time in 80s in India whites.
Batting highlights
Sudharsan powers India alongside Rahul
After opting to bat first, India suffered an early setback when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 24. Sudharsan, who came in at No. 3, took the innings forward with KL Rahul. The two added a partnership of 139 runs for the second wicket before Sudharsan was dismissed by Saleem Safi. At the time of his dismissal, India was at 180/2 after 42.4 overs.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Sudharsan played with great intent, scoring 81 runs off 104 balls with 13 fours. This was his second 80-plus score in the format, as his maiden one was an 87-run knock on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium last year. He has now raced to 383 runs across seven Tests (12 innings) at an average of 31.91, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was overall his third fifty.
Information
Presenting his FC stats
Overall in First-Class cricket, this was his 10th fifty. He also owns eight tons. The Tamil Nadu batter has now boasts 2,672 runs across 40 games at an average of 38-plus. His best score in the format reads 213.