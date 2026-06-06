Sai Sudharsan hammers his second 80-plus score in Tests: Stats 

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

Sudharsan played with great intent, scoring 81 runs off 104 balls with 13 fours. This was his second 80-plus score in the format, as his maiden one was an 87-run knock on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium last year. He has now raced to 383 runs across seven Tests (12 innings) at an average of 31.91, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was overall his third fifty.