Rishabh Pant hammers 81 in his 50th Test: Key stats 

Landmark

Over 3,500 runs in Tests

Pant, who is now among the three wicket-keepers with at least 50 Test caps for India, scored six fours and three sixes en route to his 121-ball 81. This knock took him to 3,557 runs at an average of 43.37 across 87 innings. The one against the Afghan team was his 19th fifty (100s: 8). 1,191 of his runs have come in 16 home Test matches at 49.62 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).