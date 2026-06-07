Rishabh Pant hammers 81 in his 50th Test: Key stats
What's the story
India reached a mammoth score of 475 for six wickets at lunch on the second day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. The innings was largely boosted by Rishabh Pant's brilliant knock of 81 runs off just 121 balls. Having resumed the day at the score of 50*, Pant continued to bat well but was unfortunate to miss out on a hundred. Notably, this game marks Pant's 50th appearance in Test cricket. Here are his stats.
Partnership
Pant powers India alongside Gill
India were well placed at 247/3 when Pant arrived to bat on Day 3. He joined forces with skipper Shubman Gill (126), as the duo continued to torment the visitors with a 169-run stand. Pant made his intentions clear by smashing off-spinner Abdul Malik for three sixes in an over. The southpaw was more watchful on Day 2 morning. After losing Gill, he took the innings forward alongside Dhruv Jurel (19).
Balanced approach
Pant shows restraint during his innings
Pant's innings was a mix of aggressive strokes and cautious play. He played some of his signature shots but also showed restraint, playing each ball on its merit. His dismissal came when he tried to hit a lofted shot off Hashmatullah Shahidi but failed to reach the pitch of the delivery, resulting in an easy catch.
Landmark
Over 3,500 runs in Tests
Pant, who is now among the three wicket-keepers with at least 50 Test caps for India, scored six fours and three sixes en route to his 121-ball 81. This knock took him to 3,557 runs at an average of 43.37 across 87 innings. The one against the Afghan team was his 19th fifty (100s: 8). 1,191 of his runs have come in 16 home Test matches at 49.62 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).
Approaching feat
100 Test sixes loading for Pant
Pant has already hit 97 sixes across 87 Test innings so far. This includes his three maximums on Day 1 of the game. He is all set to join the elite list of batters with 100 or more Test maximums. Only three players—Adam Gilchrist (100), Brendon McCullum (107), and Ben Stokes (136)—have crossed the century mark for sixes in this format so far.