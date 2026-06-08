Manav Suthar sets records with six-fer in maiden Test innings 

Milestone

Suthar's sensational start to Test career

Suthar made his mark on the fourth ball in Tests. He dismissed Abdul Malik, who top-edged a sweep to Mohammed Siraj at backward square leg. This wicket not only marked Suthar's first Test scalp but also made him the eighth Indian cricketer to take a wicket in the first over of his debut Test, according to ESPNcricinfo. The last Indian to achieve this feat was Tinu Yohannan against England in 2001.