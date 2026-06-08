Manav Suthar sets records with six-fer in maiden Test innings
What's the story
Spinner Manav Suthar entered the record books by taking six wickets in his debut Test innings. Suthar recorded 6/33, helping India bowl out Afghanistan for 152 in the one-off Test in New Chandigarh. The left-arm spinner shone with his drift and turn. As Afghanistan were enforced a follow-on, Suthar became the second Indian in the 21st century with a fifer in his maiden Test innings.
Bowling brilliance
Suthar shines with six wickets
Suthar, the left-arm spinner, made an impact by getting higher revolutions and a deceptive dip. The 23-year-old Rajasthan spinner took three wickets on Day 2. He dismissed Abdul Malik (16), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12), and Afsar Zazai (3) with his sharp spin bowling. On the third morning, Suthar dismissed Sharafuddin Ashraf (11), Rahmat Shah (60), and Mohammad Saleem Safi (0).
Record-breaking debut
Suthar enters elite lists
Suthar conceded just 33 runs in 22 overs, including 10 maidens. His returns read 6/33. Suthar has become the 10th Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut. Among spinners, he is only the seventh Indian to achieve this feat in his first match. He is also now the second-best Indian bowler on debut, after Narendra Hirwani (8/61 vs West Indies in 1988).
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WATCH: Suthar's milestone
The fifth one always hits different 🌟— BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2026
A moment Manav Suthar will replay for the rest of his life 🎞️
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Information
Suthar joins these players
According to Cricbuzz, Suthar is only the second Indian in the 21st century with a fifer in his maiden Test innings, joining Amit Mishra (5/71 vs Australia, 2008). Suthar is also the first Indian since Ravichandran Ashwin (in 2011) to record a six-fer on Test debut.
Milestone
Suthar's sensational start to Test career
Suthar made his mark on the fourth ball in Tests. He dismissed Abdul Malik, who top-edged a sweep to Mohammed Siraj at backward square leg. This wicket not only marked Suthar's first Test scalp but also made him the eighth Indian cricketer to take a wicket in the first over of his debut Test, according to ESPNcricinfo. The last Indian to achieve this feat was Tinu Yohannan against England in 2001.
Career
A look at his career
Suthar is a bowling all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox. The southpaw earlier scored 41-ball 28 at No. 8 in the first innings. Before his Test debut, the Rajasthan spinner took 129 First-Class wickets from 29 matches at an average of 25.76. Suthar was awarded his maiden Test cap by Kuldeep Yadav. With this, he became India's first specialist spinner to debut for India in Tests since Axar Patel in 2021.