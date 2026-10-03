Decoding Team India's greatest ODI XI across generations
What's the story
India's ODI history stretches across generations of exceptional batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicketkeepers. Selecting one XI from that vast talent pool means balancing different eras, roles and playing styles. This team brings together players who defined their positions for India, combining proven match-winners with specialists capable of changing games. Here we decode Indian cricket team's greatest ODI XI across generations.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar is an automatic choice to open the innings. His extraordinary ODI career produced 18,426 runs which included 49 centuries and 96 fifties, with his batting combining technical precision and attacking intent.
Tendulkar could control an innings or dominate an attack when required. His consistency across two decades made him one of the central figures in India's ODI history.
As per Cricinfo, Tendulkar managed 15,310 runs as an opener at 48.29 (50s: 75, 100s: 45).
#2
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly adds another left-handed batting option and brings the experience of a prolific ODI career.
He scored 11,363 runs and registered 22 centuries (50s: 72), while his strokeplay through the off side became particularly renowned.
Ganguly accumulated 9,146 runs as an opener at 41.57 (100s: 19, 50s: 58).
He was a crucial part of India's strong batting line-ups during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
He formed a formidable partnership with Tendulkar.
#3
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli occupies the No. 3 position as one of India's most dependable ODI run-scorers.
His ability to chase targets while maintaining extraordinary control became a defining feature of his career.
Kohli has accumulated 15,109 ODI runs at 59.01. He owns 59 tons and 79 fifties.
His consistency and the abilty to master run chases make him an ODI legend.
#4
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma transformed himself into one of ODI cricket's most destructive opening batters. However, he has also played in the middle order and fits in because of Ganguly's presence atop.
Rohit has scored 12,208 runs in ODIs at 49.09 with the help of 35 tons and 62 fifties.
Notably, 9,998 of his runs have come as an opener at 54.63 (100s: 33, 50s: 49).
#5
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh brings explosive batting, left-arm spin and outstanding big-match experience to the XI.
His performances during India's successful 2011 World Cup campaign earned him Player of the Tournament honors.
His ability to influence matches in multiple disciplines makes him one of India's most valuable ODI selections.
Yuvraj scored 8,701 runs in ODIs at 36.55 (100s: 14, 50s: 42).
He also picked 111 wickets.
#6
MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the wicketkeeper's role and provides the XI with a proven finisher and captain.
His ability to remain composed during tense chases became one of his defining qualities.
Dhoni scored 10,773 ODI runs and captained India to the 2011 ICC World Cup title.
His wicketkeeping, finishing ability and tactical experience make him central to the team's balance.
#7
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev provides the side with a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder.
His athletic batting, seam bowling and ability to produce decisive contributions made him a transformative figure in Indian cricket.
Kapil scored 5,248 ODI runs and claimed 253 wickets.
His leadership also carried India to their first World Cup title in 1983, giving this XI both balance and historical significance.
#8
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja offers left-arm spin, athletic fielding and dependable lower-order batting.
His ability to contribute in several departments has made him a valuable ODI cricketer across different phases of his career.
Jadeja has also played important roles in major ICC tournaments.
His presence strengthens the XI's bowling depth while providing another left-handed batting option.
He owns 2,905 runs and 234 scalps in ODIs.
#9
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble leads the spin attack with his accuracy, control and ability to take wickets without relying heavily on extravagant turn.
He finished his ODI career with 334 wickets, making him India's leading wicket-taker in the format.
Kumble's longevity allowed him to remain effective across different generations, while his disciplined approach made him particularly valuable during the middle overs.
#10
Javagal Srinath
Javagal Srinath was one of India's most dependable ODI fast bowlers during the 1990s and early 2000s.
Operating with pace and aggression, he could trouble batters with the new ball and deliver important breakthroughs.
Srinath finished with 315 ODI wickets and is India's highest wicket-taker among pacers. He averaged 28.08 with the ball.
His experience strengthens this all-time attack significantly.
#11
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan completes the attack as a left-arm fast bowler capable of swinging the new ball and troubling batters with variations later in an innings.
He claimed 269 ODI wickets at 30.11 and played a key role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.
His experience, control and ability to operate in different phases provide the bowling unit with another dimension alongside Srinath and Kapil.