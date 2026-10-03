Decoding Team India's greatest ODI XI across generations

Sachin Tendulkar is an automatic choice to open the innings. His extraordinary ODI career produced 18,426 runs which included 49 centuries and 96 fifties, with his batting combining technical precision and attacking intent.

Tendulkar could control an innings or dominate an attack when required. His consistency across two decades made him one of the central figures in India's ODI history.

As per Cricinfo, Tendulkar managed 15,310 runs as an opener at 48.29 (50s: 75, 100s: 45).