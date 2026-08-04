World Test Championship 2025-27: India's chances of reaching final
What's the story
Team India's journey in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle has been topsy-turvy so far. Despite drawing the high-voltage Test series in England last year, India face a must-win scenario to reach the WTC final. With the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka approaching, India are at a critical juncture, heading into the final stretch of this cycle.
Current standing
India's journey so far
India began their 2025-27 WTC campaign in the UK. They drew the five-match Test series in England 2-2 before routing West Indies 2-0 at home.
India's last Test series was against South Africa in late November 2025, which they lost 2-0. This whitewash had a major impact on the WTC points table.
The Shubman Gill-led side is currently fifth in the nine-team standings with four wins and as many defeats (Draw: 1). They have a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.
Information
What about other sides?
Australia, the 2023 WTC winners, continue to top the 2025-27 standings with a PCT of 87.50. Defending champions South Africa are second with a PCT of 75.00, followed by New Zealand (72.22). Bangladesh (58.33), India, Sri Lanka (41.67), England (24.36), West Indies (22.73), and Pakistan (6.67) are next.
Upcoming matches
India's remaining matches in the cycle
India's upcoming matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle include an away series against Sri Lanka (August 2026), as mentioned above.
The side will then tour New Zealand for a multi-format tour, including two Tests.
India's biggest challenge will be a five-match home series against Australia in early 2027, which could be decisive in determining whether they finish in the top two.
Title
India eye maiden title
Despite being a dominant force in red-ball cricket, India are yet to win a WTC title.
They were the runners-up of the inaugural edition (2021), losing to New Zealand. India also reached the final in 2023, losing once again to Australia.
And the 2025 final was between Australia and South Africa.
Last month, the ICC announced that the 2027 final will be held at The Oval in June.
Points system
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.
There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.
A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.