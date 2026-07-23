The Oval to host 2027 ICC WTC final: Details here
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that The Oval in London will host the 2027 World Test Championship final from June 9. This is part of a three-edition hosting agreement won by England for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 finals. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will decide the venue for each edition. Notably, the iconic Oval hosted the 2023 WTC final.
Venue legacy
WTC final highlight of cricket calendar
The 2027 final will be the second time The Oval has hosted this prestigious event.
The first was in 2023 when Australia beat India to win their maiden mace.
ICC General Manager, Events & Operations, Gaurav Saxena said that the World Test Championship final has become a highlight of the cricket calendar, showcasing two top teams after years of excellence and consistency.
ECB statement
Official confirmation
Neil Snowball, ECB Managing Director for Competitions and Major Events, expressed his pride in England and Wales hosting the next three ICC World Test Championship finals.
He confirmed that The Oval will be the venue once again next year.
Snowball recalled how successful the 2023 final at The Oval was with broadcasters and fans alike, and he is confident that next year's event will be even more special.
Tournament update
Teams in contention for WTC final
As the current World Test Championship cycle nears its conclusion, several teams are still vying for a spot in the final.
Australia lead with an impressive points percentage of 87.50, having won seven out of eight Tests.
Defending champions South Africa and New Zealand are also in contention with points percentages of 75 and 72.22, respectively.
Bangladesh entered the race after a clean sweep over Pakistan earlier this year. India are fifth with a PCT of 48.15.
System
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.
There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.
A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.