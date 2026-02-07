What is India's record at the ICC T20 World Cup?

The Indian cricket team opens its 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against the USA in the 3rd match on February 7. The Group A contest will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST. Defending champions India will be aiming to start strongly. Here we decode their record at the T20 World Cup.

Journey T20 World Cup: A look at Team India's journey India claimed the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final. In 2009, 2010 and 2012, India were ousted in the Super 8 stage. In 2014, India reached ended as runners-up, losing against Sri Lanka. They reached the semis in 2016, Super 12 in 2021 and semis once again in 2022. India defeated South Africa in the final of 2024 edition.

Information What is their win-loss record? As per ESPNcricinfo, India have played a total of 52 T20 World Cup matches. They have won 35 games in addition to losing 15. One match was tied whereas one game didn't have a result.

Advertisement

Records Here are the team and individual records India's highest score is 218/4 versus England in 2007. Meanwhile, their lowest score in the tournament reads 79 versus New Zealand in 2016. Among active batters, Suryakumar Yadav owns the most runs (480). He averages 40 (50s: 5). Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the highest wicket-taker (27) among current players. He is six shy of surpassing former spin ace R Ashwin (32).

Advertisement