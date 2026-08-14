Sri Lanka vs India: Shubman Gill eyes WTC final berth
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill has his eyes set on the 2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India's journey, which was marred in the home series against South Africa last year, resumes in Galle, where India will take on the hosts in the 1st Test. To secure a spot in the final next year, India need to win six or seven out of their next nine Tests, according to Cricinfo.
Strategic focus
Gill on India's WTC final qualification
Gill stressed the significance of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka for India's WTC final aspirations.
In the pre-match press conference, the Indian skipper said, "The main goal is to play the WTC final, which is next year. And we have got about nine Tests, and I think we have to win around six or seven to be able to have a good chance at qualifying."
Standing
WTC 2025-27: India's journey so far
India began their 2025-27 WTC campaign in the UK. They drew the five-match Test series in England 2-2 before routing West Indies 2-0 at home.
India's last Test series was against South Africa in late November 2025, which they lost 2-0. This whitewash had a major impact on the WTC points table.
The Gill-led side is currently fifth in the nine-team standings with four wins and as many defeats (Draw: 1). They have a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.
Information
India's chances of making the final
As mentioned, the upcoming two games are important for India to remain in contention for the 2027 WTC final. According to Cricinfo, India require at least six wins and two draws to reach the final. They can also advance with seven wins.
Training regimen
Ample time to prepare for Sri Lanka Tests
Gill has been vocal about how busy schedules have hampered ideal preparations before important series in the past.
However, this time, Sri Lanka's schedule has given India ample time to prepare.
The team has been training hard at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground in Colombo since August 4, played a warm-up match, and had two quality sessions in Galle ahead of the first Test on August 15.
Twitter Post
Gill!
🗣️ The main goal is to play the World Test Championship Final#TeamIndia captain Shubman Gill talks about the progress of the team and the importance of the Sri Lanka Test series.#SLvIND | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/qfSTwseB4d— BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2026