Sri Lanka vs India: Shubman Gill eyes WTC final berth

India began their 2025-27 WTC campaign in the UK. They drew the five-match Test series in England 2-2 before routing West Indies 2-0 at home.

India's last Test series was against South Africa in late November 2025, which they lost 2-0. This whitewash had a major impact on the WTC points table.

The Gill-led side is currently fifth in the nine-team standings with four wins and as many defeats (Draw: 1). They have a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.