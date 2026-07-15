India end this 12-year unbeaten streak of England in ODIs

Not only did India end England's 12-year unbeaten streak at Edgbaston, but they also extended their own record of consecutive ODI wins over the Three Lions.

With this victory, India now have six straight ODIs against England, breaking their previous best of five wins in a row on three occasions (2004-2006, 2008, and 2011).

In their latest six-game unbeaten streak, India defeated England in 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026.