India end this 12-year unbeaten streak of England in ODIs
What's the story
India ended England's 12-year unbeaten ODI streak at Birmingham's Edgbaston with a six-wicket win in the series opener. The match was played on Tuesday after India lost the T20I series 4-0. England had not lost an ODI at Edgbaston in over a decade, with their last defeat coming against India itself on September 2, 2014. In the recently concluded affair, the Shubman Gill-led side chased down 259.
Streak details
Consecutive ODI wins over England
Not only did India end England's 12-year unbeaten streak at Edgbaston, but they also extended their own record of consecutive ODI wins over the Three Lions.
With this victory, India now have six straight ODIs against England, breaking their previous best of five wins in a row on three occasions (2004-2006, 2008, and 2011).
In their latest six-game unbeaten streak, India defeated England in 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026.
Information
England's unbeaten run
After losing the 2014 Edgbaston ODI to India, England went on to beat New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Australia (twice), India, Pakistan, and West Indies at this venue. They now have 26 wins in 43 ODIs at Edgbaston.
Match highlights
How did the match pan out?
Electing to bat, England were cruising at 61/0 with Ben Duckett's whirlwind 43.
However, Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance, complemented by Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna, reduced the hosts to 107/6.
Joe Root (76*) and Liam Dawson (68) helped England recover to 258 before they were bowled out.
Axar Patel was the star with the ball for India, taking four wickets and dismantling England's batting order with figures of 4/62.
Winning strategy
Axar, Sundar seal the deal for India
India did not have the greatest of starts as veteran batters Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) failed to contribute much.
Gill, however, looked in no trouble whatsoever. He joined forces with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (35) as the duo added 101 runs.
The skipper dominated the partnership before walking back with cramps.
Fifties from Washington Sundar (52*) and Axar (57*) then took India over the line in 45.2 overs.