Women's Hockey World Cup: India thrash South Africa 6-1
What's the story
The Indian women's hockey team registered a resounding victory over South Africa in its second Pool D match of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. The match, played on Tuesday, saw India score six goals against South Africa's one. This win takes India to the top of Group D and brings them closer to qualifying for the second round.
Match highlights
A comprehensive win for India
The Indian women's hockey team put on a dominant display against South Africa, recording its biggest ever win in a World Cup.
Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana all contributed to the historic victory.
South Africa's only goal came from Kayla de Waal in the final quarter of the match.
Group standings
India on top of Group D
With this victory, India have four points from two matches and sit ahead of China on goal difference.
The team has a +5 goal difference, while China is at +2, both tied on four points. England stand third with three points and a +2 goal difference.
South Africa's second defeat means they are out of contention for the next round.
Twitter Post
India make history
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺! 🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 18, 2026
India put on a dominant show to beat South Africa 6-1 and climb to the top of Pool D at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 🏑💪
A big win. A big… pic.twitter.com/eTaG332IQO