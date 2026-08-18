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Home / News / Sports News / Women's Hockey World Cup: India thrash South Africa 6-1
Women's Hockey World Cup: India thrash South Africa 6-1
India topped Pool D with this win

Women's Hockey World Cup: India thrash South Africa 6-1

By Parth Dhall
Aug 18, 2026
10:38 pm
What's the story

The Indian women's hockey team registered a resounding victory over South Africa in its second Pool D match of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. The match, played on Tuesday, saw India score six goals against South Africa's one. This win takes India to the top of Group D and brings them closer to qualifying for the second round.

Match highlights

A comprehensive win for India

The Indian women's hockey team put on a dominant display against South Africa, recording its biggest ever win in a World Cup.

Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana all contributed to the historic victory.

South Africa's only goal came from Kayla de Waal in the final quarter of the match.

Group standings

India on top of Group D

With this victory, India have four points from two matches and sit ahead of China on goal difference.

The team has a +5 goal difference, while China is at +2, both tied on four points. England stand third with three points and a +2 goal difference.

South Africa's second defeat means they are out of contention for the next round.

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India make history

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