India to host Thomas, Uber Cup Finals in 2028: BWF
What's the story
India will host the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in 2028, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes as part of a series of major format changes to its flagship championships. The BWF also confirmed Mississauga, Canada, as the venue for the 2027 World Championships, Korea for the 2029 Sudirman Cup Finals, and Paris for the 2030 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.
Hosting history
Second time India will host the two finals
This will be the second time India will host the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals. The last time was in 2014 when New Delhi hosted these prestigious badminton team events.
The country also hosted the BWF World Championships earlier this year and its junior variant last year.
Indian teams have performed well at these events, with a Thomas Cup win in 2022 and two bronze medals at the Uber Cup.
Format changes
Major changes to finals formats
Along with the hosting announcements, the BWF has also announced major changes to the competition formats of its major championships.
The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will now feature 24 men's teams and 24 women's teams, divided into four groups of six.
Each team will play four league-stage ties, with top 12 teams progressing to knockout rounds.
A revised best-of-three match format will be introduced for these finals in 2028.
Information
More on Thomas and Uber Cup Finals
The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals are badminton's premier biennial international team championships, organized by the BWF. Often called the "World Cup of Badminton," the Thomas Cup crowns the world's top men's national team, while the Uber Cup crowns the best women's team.
Further changes
Restructuring of Sudirman Cup and World Championships
The Sudirman Cup Finals will also feature 24 teams divided into three groups of eight, with each team playing three league-stage ties under the traditional best-of-five-match format.
The BWF World Championships will undergo a major restructuring from 2027, adopting an Olympic-style format with a group stage followed by knockout rounds across all five disciplines.
This is part of a broader vision to elevate badminton and strengthen its global appeal.