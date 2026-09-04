Indian Under-19 cricketer banned for 2 years over age-fraud: Details 

Rohit, who has played for Bengal in the age-group circuit, has a 27-month age discrepancy, CAB revealed.

The association has informed all BCCI-affiliated state units of the ban, which is effective immediately.

Apart from Rohit, 64 other players have also been banned by CAB for similar reasons.

This includes Ravi Kumar, an ex-India U-19 World Cup winner who shone in the 2022 final against England in the Caribbean.