Four-star Brazil thrash India in international friendly: Presenting key takeaways
What's the story
In a much-anticipated international friendly, India faced off against five-time world champions Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match drew over 51,000 fans from across the country, many of whom donned Brazil jerseys. Despite India's spirited performance in patches with quick counters and through balls, Brazil emerged victorious with a convincing 4-0 win. Here are futher details.
Star player
Chelsea's Estevao makes his presence felt
Chelsea FC winger Estevao showed exploits on the flanks and had a stellar outing. He scored one goal and assisted another.
It was a quality performance from the youngester as he showcased his mettle.
Playing his 14th international match for Brazil, the winger has amassed six goals.
It was Estevao who scored Brazil's opener in the 28th minute.
Match highlights
Brazil make a strong start
Brazil, making eight changes from its previous match, attacked right from the start. They earned a corner within 40 seconds, as per Sportstar.
India, however, remained cautious and went for their first chance in the seventh minute with Lalengmawia Ralte shooting wide from distance.
Despite being well-marked by Khalid Jamil's men, Estevao managed to score Brazil's first goal in the 28th minute after beating Ashique Kuruniyan.
Goal spree
Pedro and Samuel Lino score for Brazil
Pedro nearly doubled Brazil's lead with a header eight minutes after Estevao's goal.
He finally got his moment in the 42nd minute, scoring after receiving a through ball from Estevao.
The second half saw another Brazilian goal as Douglas Luiz assisted Samuel Lino, who scored with a curling shot into the bottom corner.
Despite trailing by three goals, India continued to attack through wings but failed to convert their chances.
Final moments
Lino's 2nd goal seals India's fate
In second-half stoppage time, Mauro assisted Lino in the box, who scored again. This was Brazil's fourth goal of the match.
Despite some promising attacking phases from India, including two chances from Ryan Williams in three minutes, they couldn't find the back of the net.
The match ended with Brazil winning 4-0 as they look to continue their new FIFA World Cup cycle with two wins out of three matches.
Information
Brazil are unbeaten since World Cup 2026 exit
Brazil are unbeaten under head coach Carlo Ancelotti since their exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brazil drew 1-1 against Australia and then beat the same opponent 4-2. And now they took down India 4-0.
Do you know?
Brazil use 20 players against India
Brazil used as many as 20 players against India in their 4-0 win. Fans got to watch Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior for around 45 minutes in the 1st half. Arsenal's Bruno Guimarães and Manchester United's Andrey Santos also played the game.