The Indian team arrives as reigning champions (Image source: X/BCCI)

These player battles can headline England-India 1st T20I

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:01 pm Jun 30, 202601:01 pm

What's the story

The highly-anticipated T20I series between India and England will kick off on July 1 at Chester-le-Street. This is one of the most exciting bilateral series of the year, pitting two of world cricket's biggest rivals against each other on English soil. Though the Indian team arrives as reigning champions, they are under pressure after a historic series loss to Ireland just days before this tour. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can headline the opening T20I.