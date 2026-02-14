T20 World Cup: Decoding India's dominance over Pakistan

The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the 2026 T20 World Cup is just around the corner. The two Asian giants will face off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The rivalry has been a mix of nail-biting thrillers, one-sided matches, and stunning individual performances. As per ESPNcricinfo, India have seven wins and just a solitary defeat against the Men in Green at the T20 World Cup level. Let's dissect the head-to-head record.

Statistical edge Dominance in the early years Since the inception of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India have dominated Pakistan in their eight encounters. The first match between the two teams was a group-stage clash that ended in a tie, leading to the first-ever bowl-out. India won by hitting stumps thrice while Pakistan failed all three times. Later that year, they met again in the final where India secured a thrilling five-run triumph to lift the title.

Continued success Continuing the streak In the 2012 T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan by eight wickets with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 78. The next edition saw Amit Mishra's spin bowling restrict Pakistan to 130 runs, with Kohli and Suresh Raina remaining not out during the chase. In a rain-hampered game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 2016, Kohli guided India home once again with a masterclass in chasing.

Historic win Pakistan's only win against India Pakistan's only T20 World Cup win against India came in Dubai in 2021. Led by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, they chased down 152 runs without losing a wicket, ending decades of World Cup heart-break for Pakistani fans. This happens to be Pakistan's only World Cup win over India across 16 matches in international cricket. In the next edition (2022), India beat Pakistan by four wickets at the MCG with Kohli scoring a historic 82.

Close contest The 2024 thriller in New York In a low-scoring 2024 T20 WC thriller in New York, India defended a mere 119 runs to extend their dominance against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling figures of 3/14 stifled the Pakistani chase, leading India to a narrow six-run win. Meanwhile, the upcoming game will see the two teams' second T20 WC clash on Sri Lankan soil with the first one taking place in 2012 (Colombo).