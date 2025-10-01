India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Decoding key player battles

The Indian cricket team , fresh from their 2025 T20 Asia Cup victory in the UAE, will begin their home season with a two-match Test series against the West Indies . The first Test will be played on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is India's first home series since they were whitewashed by New Zealand last November. Here we decode the key player battles that can be witnessed in the series opener.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Jayden Seales With both Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph being unavailable due to injuries, Jayden Seales will have the onus to lead the WI pace attack. His battle with India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will be enticing in the powerplay overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw averages a stunning 60.61 in home Tests. He scored a stunning 171 on his Test debut against WI in 2023. Seales has also been in top form, claiming 16 Test wickets this year at 22.43.

#2 Shubman Gill vs Jomel Warrican Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican will have the onus to make the old ball talk. He would want to restrict Indian captain Shubman Gill, who will operate at number four. Notably, Gill comes into this series after a stellar run in England, scoring 754 runs at an average of 75.40 across five Tests. It must be noted that Warrican averages a stunning 21.87 in Asia, having taken 55 wickets.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav vs Shai Hope Another interesting battle will be between Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav and West Indies's wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope. Despite not getting a chance in England, Kuldeep could play a key role against the West Indies on India's turning tracks. Hope, who averages a poor 19.50 versus left-arm spinners in Tests, will have his task cut out against Kuldeep. The latter has taken 38 Test wickets in India at 23.39.