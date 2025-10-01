These Indian bowlers boast 100-plus wickets in Women's ODIs 

Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs). The star all-rounder achieved this milestone during the opening match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Deepti surpassed legendary Neetu David's record by taking her second wicket of the match. On this note, we look at the Indian players with 100-plus wickets in WODIs.

#4 Nooshin Al Khadeer - 100 wickets Former cricketer-turned-coach Nooshin Al Khadeer ended her WODI career with an impressive tally of 100 wickets in 78 matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, the off-spinner operated with an average of just 24.02 as her economy rate (3.57) was also sensational. She claimed four four-fers and a fifer, as her best returns read 5/14. Notably, Khadeer was also a part of the Indian team that reached the final of the 2005 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

#3 Neetu David - 141 wickets Deepti surpassed the legendary Neetu David's tally with her second wicket against Sri Lanka. In 97 WODIs between 1995 and 2008, the latter took 141 wickets at an excellent average of 16.34. The left-arm spinner operated with an economy rate of just 2.82, which reflects her dominance over the opposition. Her WODI tally includes four four-wicket hauls besides a couple of fifers (BBI: 5/20).

#2 Deepti Sharma - 143 wickets Deepti, who is now second on this list, is one of the most prolific all-rounders in women's cricket. Across 113 WODI games, she has taken 143 wickets at an average of 28.19 and an economy rate of 4.29. Her tally includes two four-wicket hauls and three fifers. Her best figures read 6/20. Deepti is also among only five all-rounders to achieve the WODI double of 2,500 runs and 140 wickets.