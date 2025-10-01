Deepti Sharma averages 72.33 with bat in 2025 WODIs: Stats 

India began their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign on a high note, defeating Sri Lanka by 59 runs (DLS method) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to early rain. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the star of the show, scoring a vital half-century (53 off 53 balls) and taking three wickets for 54 runs. Here we decode her golden run with the bat in WODIs this year.

Batting recovery Deepti, Amanjot rescue India after dismal start After being put in to bat first, India found themselves in a spot of bother at 124/6. However, Deepti and Amanjot Kaur's (57) seventh-wicket partnership of 103 runs helped India recover from the early blows. Sneh Rana also chipped in with a quickfire cameo (28* off 15 balls) to take India's total to 269/8 - a target that proved enough for the Indian bowlers to defend successfully.

Stats Third-best average in 2025 Deepti made a run-a-ball 53 with the help of three fours. Having played 15 WODIs this year, she has raced to 434 runs at an excellent average of 72.33, as per ESPNcricinfo. The one against SL was her fourth fifty, with her best score being 93. Among batters with at least 400 WDODI runs in 2025, only South Africa's Tazmin Brits (91.85) and Pakistan's Sidra Amin (86.33) boast better averages.

SR A strike rate of 102.84 Deepti has not just delivered consistently with the bat but has also operated with a great intent. Her strike rate of 102.84 this year is the testimony of the same. This is far greater than her overall career strike rate of 69.79. This makes Deepti the only batter in 2025 so far to hammer 400-plus runs while averaging over 70 and striking at over 100.

Consistency A solitary single-digit score in 2025 Deepti has batted 11 times in WODIs this year. She has been dismissed under 20 just once in these games, having scored nine against South Africa in Colombo in April. The all-rounder has returned unbeaten as many as five times. Meanwhile, Deepti is enjoying her second-most productive year with the bat in terms of WODI runs. She had smashed 787 runs at 49.18 in 2017.

Bowling prowess 20 wickets with the ball Having scalped 3/54 from 10 overs, Deepti was also the pick of the Indian bowlers in the aforementioned SL game. This spell has taken her 2025 tally to 20 WODI wickets at an average of 33.10. This includes an economy of 4.90. The off-spinner is only behind Sneh Rana (23) in terms of WODI wickets for India this year.