Deepti Sharma rescues India with 3rd Women's WC fifty: Stats 

India 's women's cricket team staged a remarkable recovery in their opening match of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka. After a disastrous start, the duo of Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma helped the team post a competitive total of 269/8 in their allotted 47 overs at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Meanwhile, Deepti recorded her third fifty in Women's ODI World Cups. Here are her stats.

Knock A knock of character from Deepti Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera's brilliant four-fer meant the hosts went from 81/1 to 124/6. Deepti, who arrived at number six, finally got a potent partner in Amanjot (57). Both batters operated with great intent as India posted a strong score (269/8) in the rain-curtailed affair.. As per Cricbuzz, a team has gone past 250 after being 6 down for under 125 for just the second time in WODIs. The first was also for India against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Record Deepti, Amanjot register this feat As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti and Amanjot forged the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership in ICC Women's World Cup history. The duo, which added 103 runs, is only behind their compatriots Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar. They had put together a 122-run stand against Pakistan in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, no other Indian pair has a 100-plus stand for the seventh wicket or lower in WODIs.

Match finish Late-innings stand helps India post a competitive total The 103-run partnership between Deepti and Amanjot ended when Vishmi Gunaratne took a stunning catch to dismiss the latter for 57. Deepti departed in the final over while Sneh Rana remained unbeaten at an explosive 28 off just 15 balls. Their late-innings stand helped India recover from a precarious position of 124/6 to post a competitive total of 269/8 in their allotted overs.

Stats 16th fifty in WODIs Deepti made a run-a-ball 53 with the help of three fours. With her latest knock, Deepti has now raced to 2,577 runs from 113 matches at an average of 37.89. This was her 16th WODI fifty as she also boasts a hundred, as per ESPNcricinfo. 341 of her runs have come against SL at 42.62 (50s: 3). This was also her third WC fifty as she now owns 331 runs from 15 games in the competition at 27.58.

Information Sensational run in 2025 Meanwhile, Deepti is enjoying a dream year with the bat in 2025. Having played 15 WODIs this year, she has raced to 434 runs at an excellent average of 72.33. The one against SL was her fourth fifty.