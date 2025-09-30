Women's WC: Amanjot Kaur scripts records with maiden WODI fifty
What's the story
In a remarkable display of resilience and teamwork, India's Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur forged the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership in ICC Women's World Cup history. The duo added a whopping 103 runs during their opening match against Sri Lanka in the 2025 edition of the tournament in Guwahati. Their stellar performance helped India recover from a middle-order collapse. Meanwhile, Amanjot, who went on to hammer her maiden WODI fifty, registered numerous records with her 57-run knock. Let's decode the same.
Knocks
Amanjot rescues Team India alongside Deepti
Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera's brilliant four-fer meant the hosts went from 81/1 to 124/6. Then arrived Amanjot in the middle to join Deepti (53). Both batters operated with great intent as India finished at 269-8 in their allotted 47 overs. As per Cricbuzz, a team has gone past 250 after being 6 down for under 125 for just the second time in WODIs. The first was also for India against Sri Lanka: 124/6 to 255/9 at Pallekele in 2022.
Record holders
Previous record by India's Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar
As per Cricbuzz, the record for the highest seventh-wicket partnership in Women's ODI World Cup history belongs to India's Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar. They had put together a 122-run stand against Pakistan in the 2022 edition of the tournament. This new 103-run partnership between Deepti and Amanjot has now taken its place. No other pair has a 100-plus stand in this regard. Meanwhile, no other Indian pair has a 100-plus stand for the seventh wicket or lower in WODIs.
Stats
Amanjot joins Vastrakar
Amanjot, whose 57 from 56 balls was laced with five fours and a maximum, became just the second Indian to register a 50-plus score from No.8 or lower in WODIs. She joined Pooja Vastrakar, who has four such scores in this regard. Meanwhile, this was Amanjot's maiden fifty in the format as the all-rounder now owns 155 runs from 10 games at 19.37. She has also taken 13 wickets with her right-arm pace bowling at 28.23.