Women's WC: Amanjot Kaur scripts records with maiden WODI fifty 

In a remarkable display of resilience and teamwork, India's Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur forged the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership in ICC Women's World Cup history. The duo added a whopping 103 runs during their opening match against Sri Lanka in the 2025 edition of the tournament in Guwahati. Their stellar performance helped India recover from a middle-order collapse. Meanwhile, Amanjot, who went on to hammer her maiden WODI fifty, registered numerous records with her 57-run knock. Let's decode the same.

Knocks Amanjot rescues Team India alongside Deepti Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera's brilliant four-fer meant the hosts went from 81/1 to 124/6. Then arrived Amanjot in the middle to join Deepti (53). Both batters operated with great intent as India finished at 269-8 in their allotted 47 overs. As per Cricbuzz, a team has gone past 250 after being 6 down for under 125 for just the second time in WODIs. The first was also for India against Sri Lanka: 124/6 to 255/9 at Pallekele in 2022.

Record holders Previous record by India's Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar As per Cricbuzz, the record for the highest seventh-wicket partnership in Women's ODI World Cup history belongs to India's Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar. They had put together a 122-run stand against Pakistan in the 2022 edition of the tournament. This new 103-run partnership between Deepti and Amanjot has now taken its place. No other pair has a 100-plus stand in this regard. Meanwhile, no other Indian pair has a 100-plus stand for the seventh wicket or lower in WODIs.