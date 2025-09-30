Women's ODI WC: SL's Inoka Ranaweera claims four-fer vs India 

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera gave a hard time to the Indian team in the opening match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup in Guwahati. She claimed four wickets in the first innings, including three in an over, as India posted 269-8 in their allotted 47 overs. The game, which has been shortened due to rain, saw Ranaweera claim her second WODI four-fer versus India. Here are her stats.

Game changer Ranaweera's over turns the tide Ranaweera's 26th over proved to be a game-changer as she first dismissed a well-set Harleen Deol (48). On the next delivery, it turned just enough to evade Jemimah Rodrigues's bat and crashed into her stumps. Harmanpreet Kaur was also dismissed in this over after edging a wide delivery to the keeper. Opener Pratika Rawal, who made 37, was Ranaweera's first victim of the game.

Collapse Ranaweera left India in a spot of bother Ranaweera's brilliant bowling put India in a tight spot as the hosts went from 81/1 to 124/6. However, a historic 103-run partnership between half-centurions Amanjot Kaur (57) and Deepti Sharma (53) powered India past 250. Sneh Rana also scored an impactful 15-ball 28*. While Ranaweera trapped four batters, pacer Udeshika Prabodhani claimed a couple of wickets.

Stats Third four-fer in WODIs for Ranaweera Ranaweera finished her sensational spell with 4/46 from nine overs. This was her third four-fer in WODIs as her best figures read 4/39, as per ESPNcricinfo. She has now raced to 84 wickets from 81 WODIs at 32.84 (ER: 4.55). This was her second four-fer against India as she now owns 18 wickets against them at 28.88. In WODI WCs, Ranaweera now boasts 13 wickets from 12 games at 30.15.