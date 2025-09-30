Deepti Sharma becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in WODIs: Stats

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has become India's second-highest wicket-taker in WODI cricket. Deepti, who bowls off-spin, reached the landmark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The 28-year-old went past the legendary Neetu David with her second wicket of the match. She went on to take a three-fer as India successfully defended the revised target of 270.

Milestone Deepti surpasses Neetu David As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti surpassed David with her second wicket against Sri Lanka. In 97 WODIs between 1995 and 2008, the latter took 141 wickets at an excellent average of 16.34. With 143 scalps, Deepti is now only behind Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in WODIs. The latter concluded her illustrious career with 255 wickets at 22.04.

Spell A fine spell from Deepti Deepti dismissed SL skipper and well-set batter Chamari Athapaththu (43) to open her account. Kavisha Dilhari (15) and Anushka Sanjeewani (6) were her next two victims as the spinner finished with 3/54 from 10 overs. Deepti was well supported by fellow spinners Sneh Rana (2/32) and Shree Charani (2/37) as SL were folded for 211 while chasing 270 in their allotted 47 overs.

Career A look at her career stats Deepti is one of the most prolific all-rounders in women's cricket. Playing her 113th match, she has raced to 143 WODI wickets at an average of 28.19. Her economy rate is around 4.29. Deepti is one of only five all-rounders to accomplish the WODI double of 2,500 runs and 140 wickets. Her tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and 3 fifers.

Milestones Notable milestones of Deepti Deepti owns two six-wicket hauls in WODIs - 6/20 vs Sri Lanka in 2016 and 6/31 versus West Indies last year. South Africa's Sune Luus is the other bowler with multiple six-fers in the format (2). Meanwhile, Deepti's 6/20 are the second-best bowling figures for an Indian in WODIs, only behind Mamatha Maben's 6/10 versus Sri Lanka in 2004.