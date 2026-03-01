India vs West Indies: Toss update and team news
What's the story
India face West Indies in the last Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match, which is a virtual quarter-final, is being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. While the winner will advance to the semi-finals, the loser will get knocked out. The news from the stadium is that India have won the toss and will field first.
Journey
Story of India and WI in 2026 T20 World Cup
Both teams won each of their four games in the group stage. In the Super 8s Group 1, both teams lost to South Africa but registered massive wins against Zimbabwe. Now the winner will join South Africa from this group in the last 4. From Group 2, England and New Zealand have made it through to the semis.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, these two sides have faced each other 30 times in T20I cricket. India have won 19 while the West Indies have emerged victorious on 10 occasions (NR: 1). Coming to their record in T20 WCs, Team India has a solitary win and three defeats against WI. At Eden Gardens, India have a 4-0 win-loss record over the Windies.
Teams
Same team for India, one change for WI
IND XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah. West Indies have made one change. Akeal Hosein has come in for Brandon King. WI XI: Shai Hope (w/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.