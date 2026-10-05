India vs West Indies, T20I series: Head-to-head record

India and West Indies have clashed 31 times in T20Is between 2009 and 2026.

While India won 20 of those encounters, West Indies emerged victorious on 10 occasions, with one match ending without a result.

On Indian soil, the Caribbean side has played 11 T20Is but managed only two wins.

The last encounter between the two sides saw India beat West Indies at this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson slammed a match-winning 97* (50) for India.