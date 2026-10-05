India vs West Indies, T20I series: Head-to-head record
What's the story
After a thrilling ODI leg, India and West Indies are set to lock horns in a five-match T20I series. The first match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 6. Ranchi will host the 2nd T20I on October 9, followed by Indore (October 11), Hyderabad (October 14), and Bengaluru (October 17). Here's the men's T20I head-to-head record.
Match history
India vs West Indies in T20Is
India and West Indies have clashed 31 times in T20Is between 2009 and 2026.
While India won 20 of those encounters, West Indies emerged victorious on 10 occasions, with one match ending without a result.
On Indian soil, the Caribbean side has played 11 T20Is but managed only two wins.
The last encounter between the two sides saw India beat West Indies at this year's ICC T20 World Cup.
Sanju Samson slammed a match-winning 97* (50) for India.
Information
WI's last bilateral series in India
West Indies last visited India for a bilateral T20I series in 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led India routed the visitors 3-0. In fact, WI have managed a solitary win across nine bilateral T20Is in India.
Batting
Who has scored the most runs?
According to Cricinfo, former Indian captain Rohit is the leading run-scorer in India-West Indies T20Is. He owns 693 runs from 22 matches with a strike rate of 142.88, including a ton.
He is followed by former WI wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (592) and India's Virat Kohli (570).
From the current squad, Shimron Hetmyer (422) and Rovman Powell (408) have fared well against India.
Meanwhile, Tilak Varma averages 50 with a strike rate of 144.92 against WI.
Bowling
Most wickets in India-WI T20Is
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has taken the most wickets in India-WI T20Is. He owns 17 wickets from nine matches at 13.41 with an economy rate of under 7 (6.33).
He is followed by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (14 wickets at 22.28).
Meanwhile, the likes of Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, and Akeal Hosein are the only WI players with 10-plus T20I wickets against India.