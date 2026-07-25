Will rain hamper India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I? 

India's pace trio, led by Mayank Yadav's express speed, dismantled Zimbabwe's batting line-up in the first T20I.

The visitors will once again rely on their young fast bowlers to exploit the conditions in Harare.

The weather is expected to be ideal for cricket with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 22°C.

There is no chance of rain (0% precipitation), while humidity is expected to be around 39% and winds will blow at approximately 14km/h.