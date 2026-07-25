Will rain hamper India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?
What's the story
India will clash with Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club today. The visitors will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first game by seven wickets. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be hoping to bounce back and level things up. The weather in Harare is expected to be perfect for cricket with sunny skies all afternoon.
Match conditions
Weather forecast for Harare
India's pace trio, led by Mayank Yadav's express speed, dismantled Zimbabwe's batting line-up in the first T20I.
The visitors will once again rely on their young fast bowlers to exploit the conditions in Harare.
The weather is expected to be ideal for cricket with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 22°C.
There is no chance of rain (0% precipitation), while humidity is expected to be around 39% and winds will blow at approximately 14km/h.
Line-ups
A look at likely XIs
Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
India (Probable XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.
Pitch
Raza slamned pitch after 1st T20I
The Harare Sports Club generally offers a balanced pitch, with pacers getting seam movement and bounce early on.
While batting can get tricky in phases, spinners usually come into play.
Following the opening game, however, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza expressed his concerns over the pitch, saying it was too moist in the beginning, making batting difficult with a new ball.