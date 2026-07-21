Here's how Team India has fared against Zimbabwe in T20Is
What's the story
Team India will have a point to prove as they take on hosts Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. All the games will be played at the Harare Sports Club from July 23 to July 26. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian team while Sikandar Raza will captain Zimbabwe in this series. On this note, we decode the head-to-head record between the two teams in the T20I format.
H2H
India have dominated the past battles
According to Cricinfo, India and Zimbabwe have faced each other 14 times in T20 Internationals, with the former winning on 11 occasions.
The remaining three games landed in Zimbabwe's favor. The two teams last met during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
It was a one-sided affair as the Men in Blue racked up a massive 256/4 while batting first at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Zimbabwe were later restricted to 184/6.
Harare
12 T20I matches in Harare
In the last bilateral T20I series between the two teams, a second-string Indian side thrashed hosts Zimbabwe 4-1 in 2024.
The Men in Blue had bounced back after losing the series opener.
Meanwhile, the Harare Sports Club has hosted 12 of the 14 T20Is between these two sides.
There has been a solitary instance of Zimbabwe winning back-to-back T20Is against India (2015-16).
Information
Can Zimbabwe seal a famous series win?
Notably, Zimbabwe are eyeing history as they have never defeated India in a T20I series before. The two sides have so far featured in four bilateral T20I series in the past. While India clinched three of these series, the 2015 affair ended in a 1-1 draw.