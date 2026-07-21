Here's how Team India has fared against Zimbabwe in T20Is 

According to Cricinfo, India and Zimbabwe have faced each other 14 times in T20 Internationals, with the former winning on 11 occasions.

The remaining three games landed in Zimbabwe's favor. The two teams last met during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

It was a one-sided affair as the Men in Blue racked up a massive 256/4 while batting first at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Zimbabwe were later restricted to 184/6.