India secure their ninth Asia Cup title: Notable numbers

India were crowned the champions of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup after beating Pakistan in a thrilling final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India successfully chased down 147 to produce yet another win. India, who finished the tournament unbeaten, secured their ninth Asia Cup title (ODIs and T20Is combined). Here are the notable numbers.

Titles A look at India's Asia Cup titles After beating Pakistan in Dubai, India won their second 20-over Asia Cup title. They won the inaugural T20 Asia Cup in 2016 under MS Dhoni. Besides, India have won the 50-over Asia Cup title as many as seven times, the last of which came in 2023. India's previous ODI Asia Cup title wins came in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, and 2018.

Information Unbeaten in T20I tournaments India have had an unbeaten run in both their T20 Asia Cup title wins (2016 and 2025). They also won the 2023 Asian Games and the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup without a defeat.

Do you know? Dominance in multilateral tournaments since 2023 As per Cricbuzz, India are unbeaten in their last 17 completed T20Is in multi-nation tournaments since 2023. They won two matches in the 2023 Asian Games, eight in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and seven in the 2025 Asia Cup.