Indian women's hockey team bags historic gold at Asian Games
What's the story
In a historic victory, the Indian women's hockey team has won its second Asian Games women's hockey gold, the first since 1982. The team beat China's defending champions in the final match at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Friday. Forward Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the only goal of the game with a powerful Tomahawk shot that hit the roof of the net.
Goalkeeper's heroics
Savita Punia's stunning save and India's solid defensive show
Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia was instrumental in retaining India's lead into the second break. She pulled off a stunning penalty stroke save against China's Zhang Ying.
The Chinese team, silver medalists at the Paris Olympics, intensified their attack in the second half. They put India under high-court pressure and pushed them deep into their defensive zone. However, the Indian defense stood strong, successfully countering several attacks and Penalty Corners from China.
Historic win
Olympic qualification for India
This resilience was key to India's historic win over China and their qualification for women's hockey at LA 2028 Olympics.
This is a major achievement as the team had missed out on the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The gold medal win at the Asian Games marks a major milestone in Indian women's hockey, ending a 44-year wait for an Asiad gold medal.
Information
8th medal for Indian women's hockey team at Asian Games
Women's hockey started at the 1982 Asian Games and India were the inaugural champions, claiming the gold. Since then, they have won 2 silver medals in 1998 and 2018 respectively. India have also won four bronze medals (1986, 2006, 2014, 2022).