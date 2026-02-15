India beat Australia in 1st Women's T20I via DLS method
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia. The visitors won the first match by 21 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Indian bowlers were instrumental in bundling out Australia for just 133 runs in 18 overs, with Arundhati Reddy being the star performer with her career-best figures of four wickets for just 22 runs.
Bowling brilliance
Indian bowlers dent Australia's batting
The Indian bowlers were on fire, with Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Thakur contributing to the team's success. Reddy claimed her career-best figures (4/22). Renuka managed 2/14 from her 4 overs. Australia's new T20I captain Sophie Molineux had a disappointing start as her batting unit crumbled under India's relentless pace attack. The hosts lost their last eight wickets for just 65 runs, marking only the sixth time in their T20I history that they have been bowled out while batting first.
Batting strategy
India go for the kill
Chasing a revised target amid looming rain clouds, India went for the kill from the start. Shafali Verma hit Kim Garth's second ball over mid-off for a six, signaling their intent. Even though Molineux dismissed Shafali with her very first delivery as captain, the damage was done. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues ensured India reached 50 runs in 5.1 overs before rain interrupted play.
Match outcome
India were well ahead on DLS calculations
Molineux's last over summed up the evening's drama. Her first ball dismissed Shafali but the remaining five deliveries gave away 13 runs as Rodrigues hit a boundary and Mandhana struck two fours. When rain interrupted play, India were well ahead on DLS calculations at 50/1, well above the required par score of 29 after 5.1 overs.