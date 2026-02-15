India beat Australia in 1st Women's T20I via DLS method

The Indian women's cricket team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia. The visitors won the first match by 21 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Indian bowlers were instrumental in bundling out Australia for just 133 runs in 18 overs, with Arundhati Reddy being the star performer with her career-best figures of four wickets for just 22 runs.

Bowling brilliance Indian bowlers dent Australia's batting The Indian bowlers were on fire, with Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Thakur contributing to the team's success. Reddy claimed her career-best figures (4/22). Renuka managed 2/14 from her 4 overs. Australia's new T20I captain Sophie Molineux had a disappointing start as her batting unit crumbled under India's relentless pace attack. The hosts lost their last eight wickets for just 65 runs, marking only the sixth time in their T20I history that they have been bowled out while batting first.

Batting strategy India go for the kill Chasing a revised target amid looming rain clouds, India went for the kill from the start. Shafali Verma hit Kim Garth's second ball over mid-off for a six, signaling their intent. Even though Molineux dismissed Shafali with her very first delivery as captain, the damage was done. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues ensured India reached 50 runs in 5.1 overs before rain interrupted play.

