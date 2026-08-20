A look at Indian batters with most double-centuries in Tests
What's the story
With cricket increasingly producing high-scoring and result-oriented games, marathon Test knocks have become less prevalent. Notably, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are among the few Indian batters to have scored double-tons in recent years. The 200-run mark was a regular feature in the 2000s and 2010s, with Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli often setting the stage on fire. On that note, here are the Indians with the most Test double-centuries.
#1
Virat Kohli: 7
Before July 2016, Kohli didn't have a single double-century to his name in Tests.
However, within four years, he managed to score seven of them, an extraordinary achievement! All of these came while he was leading India.
No other player has even scored six double-centuries as a designated captain.
West Indies great Brian Lara comes next on this list with five such scores.
#2
Virender Sehwag: 6
Sehwag, known for his fearless batting, hammered six double-tons in Test cricket.
His career-best score of 319 came against South Africa in 2008. This is the highest individual score by an Indian in Tests.
Sehwag also remains the only Indian with multiple triple-centuries, the other being 309 against Pakistan in 2004.
Notably, four of his six double-tons were 250+ scores.
#3
Sachin Tendulkar: 6
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also registered six double-centuries in Tests during his legendary 24-year career.
His highest Test score of 248* came against Bangladesh in Dhaka (2004).
Tendulkar's 241* against Australia in the 2004 Sydney Test is iconic for his disciplined strokes. He avoided off-side strokes to evade a caught-behind dismissal.
Overall, Tendulkar finished with a record 15,921 Test runs.
#4
Rahul Dravid: 5
Rahul Dravid, aka 'The Wall,' is the only other Indian cricketer with five double-tons in Test cricket.
His highest score of 270 came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (2004), where he batted for over 12 hours facing 495 balls.
Dravid also scored a match-winning 233 against Australia in Adelaide in 2003.
He is one of only three Indians with over 10,000 Test runs to his name.
#5
Sunil Gavaskar: 4
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar, fourth on this elite list, had a pedigree of playing marathon knocks.
Known for bailing India out during one of the most fearsome fast-bowling eras, Gavaskar scored four double-centuries.
With remarkable consistency and an ability to bat for long periods, he scored 10,122 runs at 51.12, including 34 centuries.
He was a key figure in India's overseas series.