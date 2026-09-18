Listing Indian batters with T20I hundreds versus Afghanistan
What's the story
Dashing Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has set a new record for the fastest T20I century by a Full Member batter. He achieved this milestone in just 30 balls during the third T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi. Abhishek's blistering knock also broke the previous Indian record of a 35-ball century set by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017. On this note, we list down the Indian batters with T20I centuries against the Afghan team.
#3
Abhishek Sharma: 108 in New Delhi, 2026
Abhishek became the third Indian to enter this list.
The opener scored his first 50 runs in just 16 balls and reached his century in another 14, ending up with a total of 108 runs off just 34 balls.
His innings included nine fours and an impressive 11 sixes.
His efforts meant India posted 221/7 and later won by 127 runs.
#2
Rohit Sharma: 121* in Bengaluru, 2024
Former Indian skipper Rohit was at his best during the 2024 Bengaluru T20I against Afghanistan.
He firmly held his end as India lost four wickets in the powerplay in testing conditions.
Rohit counter-attacked with his incredible hits in the middle phase, reaching his century in the 19th over.
The opener, who was batting at 17(24) at one stage, finished with 121 off 69 balls (11 fours and 8 sixes).
Rohit powered India to a massive 212/4 as the Men in Blue later won this clash in a thrilling double Super Over.
#1
Virat Kohli: 122* in Dubai, 2022
The talismanic Virat Kohli was the first Indian with a T20I hundred against Afghanistan.
Batting at a strike rate of exactly 200, Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls in the 2022 Asia Cup clash in Dubai (12 fours and six sixes).
The star batter combined elegance with power and rediscovered his best form after a long lean patch.
This remains his only T20I century, which came while opening the innings.
Kohli's brilliance meant India finished at 212/2 and later won by 101 runs.