Listing Indian batters with T20I hundreds versus Afghanistan

Former Indian skipper Rohit was at his best during the 2024 Bengaluru T20I against Afghanistan.

He firmly held his end as India lost four wickets in the powerplay in testing conditions.

Rohit counter-attacked with his incredible hits in the middle phase, reaching his century in the 19th over.

The opener, who was batting at 17(24) at one stage, finished with 121 off 69 balls (11 fours and 8 sixes).

Rohit powered India to a massive 212/4 as the Men in Blue later won this clash in a thrilling double Super Over.