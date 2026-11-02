3 Indian cricket legends who struggled in coach's role
What's the story
Coaching the Indian cricket team is one of the most coveted jobs in the sport. However, it also comes with its fair share of controversies and criticisms. Over the years, several coaches have found themselves embroiled in controversies during their tenures. On this note, we look at three Indian cricket legends who struggled in the coach's role.
#1
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev, the legendary 1983 World Cup-winning captain, was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in September 1999.
His tenure started on a high note with a home victory against New Zealand.
However, things went downhill during an unsuccessful Australian tour and a humiliating Test series defeat against South Africa at home.
The match-fixing controversy further marred his stint as coach, leading to his resignation in September 2000.
#2
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs, was appointed as the head coach of the national side in 2016.
His tenure saw India achieve a lot of success in Tests, including a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand and a 4-0 hammering of England.
However, after India's defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Kumble resigned, citing an untenable relationship with captain Virat Kohli.
He said that Kohli had reservations about his coaching methods, and it was best he stepped down.
#3
Bishan Singh Bedi
One of the finest left-arm spinners in the game's history, Bishan Singh Bedi had a turbulent and short run as the team's coach in 1990-91.
Under his guidance, India struggled on tours of New Zealand and England, as well as a tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand.
Infamously, Bedi had openly criticized captain Mohammad Azharuddin's tactical decision to elect bowling in the Lord's Test against England.
In another controversial statement, Bedi said that he would dump the entire Indian team into the Pacific Ocean after a poor run in the 1990 tour of New Zealand.