BCCI to hold review meeting for coaching staff: Here's why
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a review meeting early next month, focusing on Team India's recent tours of Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe. The decision comes after India suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland and 4-0 to England. India are currently playing a three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, having won the first two games.
Coaching scrutiny
Coaching staff under the scanner
The upcoming review will not only look at the team's performance but also evaluate the coaching setup under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
His tenure has come under increased scrutiny following a string of defeats.
The BCCI is also expected to decide on the contracts of some support staff members working with Gambhir, according to Cricbuzz.
Confirmation
Review meeting scheduled for August
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz that the review meeting will be held in August. However, he did not provide any further details on what it would entail.
As mentioned, India are currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series. However, they are being supervised by VVS Laxman as regular head coach Gambhir and his support staff have been given a break.
Staff changes
Coaching staff futures to be discussed
Reportedly, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has requested to be relieved from his duties after the ODI series against England due to personal reasons.
Meanwhile, fielding coach T Dilip's future remains uncertain after Team India's disappointing fielding display during their UK tour.
The review will cover various aspects including team selection, player performances, tactical planning, and overall coaching direction.
Developments
Other notable developments
While no decisions have been made public yet, the review meeting could influence India's strategy for the remainder of the year.
After the Zimbabwe series, India will face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting August 15 in Galle.
Saikia said that the squad for this series will be announced on Tuesday.
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy may miss out as he has been recovering from a quadriceps injury sustained in June at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence.