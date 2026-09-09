Asian Games: BCCI confirms accommodation for Indian cricket teams
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian cricket teams participating in the Asian Games will be staying at designated hotels. The announcement was recently made by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. He said that despite earlier reports of dissatisfaction with accommodation arrangements, both the board and players are satisfied with what has been provided.
Clarification
Keeping a watch on arrangements: Shukla
Speaking to PTI, Shukla clarified that the BCCI is keeping a close watch on the accommodation provided to ensure player comfort.
He said, "Whatever they (organizers) are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch on what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable."
He added that while these aren't five-star hotels, they do provide good accommodations for the players.
Hotel issues
Nagoya lacks top-rated hotels
The accommodation issue for the cricketers arose due to a lack of top-rated hotels in Nagoya.
Shukla said, "The problem was that Nagoya didn't have many hotels. Tokyo is one and a half hours by bullet train, so is Osaka."
He added that it wouldn't look good if some teams stayed in Tokyo while others stayed in Osaka, hence the decision for players to stay at hotel accommodation there (Nagoya).
Playing conditions
Facilities at the ground have been addressed
Shukla also addressed earlier reports of BCCI being unhappy with the playing conditions and dressing rooms at the Asian Games.
He said, "The big issue was the ground, wicket and dressing rooms. They (organizers) have addressed those things."
The Asian Cricket Council's team has visited these facilities and is now satisfied with their condition.
Organizing bodies
Players will be staying in single rooms
Shukla revealed that the accommodation for the cricketers has been organized by the Indian Olympic Association, Asian Games Organizing Committee, and Japan Cricket Association.
He confirmed that players will be staying in separate rooms instead of twin-sharing ones.
India has named full-strength teams for both men's and women's competitions, with Shreyas Iyer leading the men and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the women.