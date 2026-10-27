5 IPL auction picks that turned into masterstrokes

Batting talisman Rohit Sharma was bought by Mumbai Indians for approximately ₹9.2 crore ahead of the 2011 IPL auction.

As he was not a Team India regular back then, questions were raised over MI's heavy investment.

However, Rohit silenced his critics in style. He led from the front and captained his team to five IPL titles.

Under his leadership, MI tasted glory in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

He is also MI's all-time leading run-getter with over 6,000 runs.