Acclaimed shooting coach Jaspal Rana passes away at 49: Details 

Shooting accolades

Career as a shooter

Born on June 28, 1976, in Uttarakhand, Rana made his international debut in 1994. He won gold in the junior category at the World Shooting Championships in Milan with a world-record score. Later that year, he won gold in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event at the Asian Games. Over his career spanning more than a decade at the highest level, Rana became one of India's most successful shooters with medals across Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships.