5 Indian youngsters who can be groomed as all-rounders
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's fitness has been one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket. The all-rounder brings a unique blend of batting and bowling skills to the table, making him an irreplaceable part of the team. With Pandya out of action for a while now, India have struggled to find someone to fill his shoes. On this note, we look at five Indian youngsters who can be groomed as future all-rounders.
#1
Nitish Kumar Reddy
If Pandya is unable to make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be India's go-to pace-bowling all-rounder.
The young talent plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and had an impressive outing in IPL 2026, taking eight wickets and scoring 302 runs at a strike rate of 171.59.
Having played Test cricket in Australia and England, Reddy knows how to perform on pace-friendly pitches.
#2
Auqib Nabi
Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi recently made his international debut during the ODI series against West Indies.
He is mostly known for his Ranji Trophy performances but has also been impressive in List A cricket with 56 wickets in 37 games.
His ability to move the new ball can catch many batters off guard.
Earlier this year, he stunned everyone with a brilliant 82-ball unbeaten century in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Hyderabad.
#3
Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir recently became the third Indian spinner to claim three or more wickets in his maiden T20I.
In a high-scoring game against West Indies, the debutant finished with three wickets for 31 runs in his four overs.
As Dhir has also aced the finisher's role for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, the 26-year-old has the potential to be a proper three-dimensional player.
#4
Suryansh Shedge
23-year-old Suryansh Shedge recently claimed a four-wicket haul in the unofficial ODI versus Australia A.
The fact that Shedge is a fast-bowling all-rounder means his spell grabbed headlines.
He now owns two four-fers across 14 innings in List A cricket.
Earlier this year, the youngster also made his maiden IPL fifty in Punjab Kings colors.
He has already represented India in three T20Is.
#5
Harshit Rana
Though Harshit Rana's selection has often garnered criticism, the Indian team management has some strong reasons to invest in him.
The 24-year-old, who is already capped in all three formats, has bowled some expensive spells early in his career.
However, he has also been a .
Rana has also played some vital knocks lower down the order, including an ODI fifty against New Zealand earlier this year.