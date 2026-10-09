5 Indian youngsters who can be groomed as all-rounders

If Pandya is unable to make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be India's go-to pace-bowling all-rounder.

The young talent plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and had an impressive outing in IPL 2026, taking eight wickets and scoring 302 runs at a strike rate of 171.59.

Having played Test cricket in Australia and England, Reddy knows how to perform on pace-friendly pitches.