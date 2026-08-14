Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup, Asian Games: Details

The Women's Selection Committee has announced Pratika Rawal as a replacement for Rodrigues in the Asia Cup squad. The BCCI is yet to announce a replacement for the Asian Games.

Rawal's inclusion adds another top-order option to the team, which will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

Other key batting players in the revised 15-member squad include Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh.