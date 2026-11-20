Arsenal suffer Bukayo Saka blow as longer recovery period looms
What's the story
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injury status of star player Bukayo Saka. The news is not what the Gunners were hoping for, as it suggests a longer recovery period than initially anticipated. Saka has been sidelined since suffering a quad injury in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich last month. Here are further details.
Injury impact
Saka misses crucial matches for club and country
Saka's injury has kept him out of five consecutive Arsenal matches and England's UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.
Initially, there was some hope for a speedy recovery after the international break. Arteta had hinted that Saka would be able to do more on the pitch once the internationals were over.
However, this optimism has now been tempered by new test results.
Recovery update
New test reveals longer recovery time
Ahead of Arsenal's match against Newcastle United, Arteta confirmed that further examinations have revealed an eight week injury for Saka.
"We had another test. It looks like it's going to be an eight week injury more or less. He's four weeks in now," he said to the media on Friday.
This means Saka is halfway through his recovery period, with about four weeks still left before he can return to action.
Saliba
Arteta provides update on defender William Saliba
Defender William Saliba is yet to feature for Arsenal this season due to a long-term back injury.
However, he played 45 minutes in an Under-21 match against Aston Villa just before the international break and then also featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford.
He is now in contention to be in the matchday squad versus the Magpies.
Arteta told reporters: "He is ready, he's in a good condition. We want to ramp up his minutes. He played two games, one behind-closed-doors and one more official. He did really well and he feels in good condition."
Zubimendi
Zubimendi is out for a few weeks, says Arteta
Midfielder Martin Zubimendi will be absent at St James' Park and for the upcoming matches after being forced off for Spain against England last week.
"[Zubimendi] is out," Arteta said. "Unfortunately he has a slight problem in his hamstring. He wasn't too concerned after the game but after the MRI scan showed an injury there. he's going to be out for a few weeks I think."