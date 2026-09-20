3rd ODI: Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine bolster Zimbabwe against Australia

As Zimbabwe elected to bat first, their opening pair of Ben Curran and Brian Bennett struggled against Australia's new-ball bowlers.

While Spencer Johnson dismissed Curran, Bennett scored 30 before falling to a Nathan Ellis delivery.

Brendan Taylor also fell cheaply after scoring just nine runs, leaving the hosts at 68/3 in 14.3 overs.

Kaia and Ervine then added an innings-defining 80-run stand.