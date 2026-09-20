3rd ODI: Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine bolster Zimbabwe against Australia
What's the story
After losing the first two ODIs, Zimbabwe put up a strong fight, scoring 271/8 in the third against Australia at Harare Sports Club. Half-centuries from Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine bolstered the hosts before Sikandar Raza added the finishing touch. However, Kaia retired hurt with a right hamstring issue. As per Cricinfo, this marked Zimbabwe's second-highest total batting first against Australia in ODIs.
Batting woes
Poor start for Zimbabwe's openers
As Zimbabwe elected to bat first, their opening pair of Ben Curran and Brian Bennett struggled against Australia's new-ball bowlers.
While Spencer Johnson dismissed Curran, Bennett scored 30 before falling to a Nathan Ellis delivery.
Brendan Taylor also fell cheaply after scoring just nine runs, leaving the hosts at 68/3 in 14.3 overs.
Kaia and Ervine then added an innings-defining 80-run stand.
Match shift
Kaia retires hurt; Raza comes in
Kaia continued with his classy strokes but went down with what looked like a hamstring injury while completing a single.
He got treatment on the field but could only face two more balls. He retired hurt at 55 off 66 balls (7 fours).
Zimbabwe were 148/2 when Kaia retired hurt (29th over), which brought Sikandar Raza to the crease.
Ervine added another 61 runs with Raza before falling to Adam Zampa. He smashed a 79-ball 59 (5 fours).
Numbers
A look at Kaia and Ervine's numbers
Kaia, who earlier struggled with low scores, brought up his third half-century in ODIs. He also has a ton.
In 25 ODIs, the Zimbabwe batter has raced to 612 runs at an average of 26.6. All his 50-plus scores have come at home.
Meanwhile, the experienced Ervine recorded his 25th ODI fifty (100s: 4). He now has 3,770 runs from 134 ODIs at an average of 32.78.
As per Cricinfo, he clocked his 2nd ODI fifty against the Aussies.
Do you know?
Ervine surpasses Mohammad Nabi
At 41 years and 32 days, Ervine is now the oldest batter with a 50-plus score in an ODI (Full Member teams). He surpassed Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (40y 286d in 2025). Ervine now has two 50-plus scores after turning 40 in ODIs.