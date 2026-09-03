T20I Tri-Series: Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia slams match-winning fifty versus Namibia

Zimbabwe lost Ben Curran upfront (9/1) before Kaia and Brian Bennett added 61 runs for the 2nd wicket.

After Bennett departed for 22, Kaia and Sikandar Raza put on a 54-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

Kaia was dismissed when his side's score was 124/3. He fell prey to Jack Brassell.

It was a sublime effort from Kaia's blade as he held the innings.