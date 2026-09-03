T20I Tri-Series: Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia slams match-winning fifty versus Namibia
What's the story
Zimbabwe cricket team batter Innocent Kaia shone for his side versus Namibia with a supreme 72-run knock off 42 balls in Match 5 of the T20I Tri-Series. The match was held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Namibia scored 156/6 in 20 overs, riding on skipper Gerhard Erasmus's unbeaten 88. In response, Kaia's 72-run effort helped his side win by 5 wickets (159/5).
Knock
2 crucial partnerships along the way
Zimbabwe lost Ben Curran upfront (9/1) before Kaia and Brian Bennett added 61 runs for the 2nd wicket.
After Bennett departed for 22, Kaia and Sikandar Raza put on a 54-run stand for the 3rd wicket.
Kaia was dismissed when his side's score was 124/3. He fell prey to Jack Brassell.
It was a sublime effort from Kaia's blade as he held the innings.
Runs
Kaia shines with his 2nd fifty in T20Is
Kaia's 72 had 8 fours and 3 sixes.
With this knock, he has raced to 380 runs from 21 matches at an average of 18.09. He struck his 2nd fifty and a career-best score.
Overall in the 20-over format, Kaia now owns 914 runs from 51 matches at 19.04.
He struck his 3rd fifty in 20 overs cricket. Kaia has hit 20 sixes.