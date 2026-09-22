Here's how Zaheer pipped Badani for CSK head coach role
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has appointed former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan as its new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming. The decision comes after extensive discussions with multiple candidates, including Hemang Badani, who was the front-runner for the role. However, a short contract and limited portfolio led to the end of negotiations with Badani.
Staffing strategy
Badani was the front-runner for the head coach role
As per Times of India, CSK's management, led by owner Rupa Gurunath, was keen on an Indian-led support staff.
However, talks with several candidates didn't go through due to the absence of a "long-term vision."
Badani was in advanced discussions over money and contract duration but was initially told he would be working across at least three of the franchise's teams.
Disruption
Albie Morkel's Joburg Super Kings appointment disrupted talks with Badani
The appointment of Albie Morkel as head coach of Joburg Super Kings in SA20 disrupted talks with Badani.
CSK insisted on a year-by-year model, while the coaches in discussion wanted at least two years with the side to have a fair shot at setting things in order.
This difference in expectations led to Zaheer Khan's surprising appointment, which some believe could be a temporary arrangement before major changes during the mega auction.
Contract specifics
Zaheer's IPL experience and financial considerations
While the exact details of Zaheer's contract duration and compensation are not disclosed, it is understood that CSK was operating in a price bracket of ₹5-7 crore.
Zaheer has previously worked with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in various roles, making this his third stint with an IPL team.
He expressed his excitement at joining one of the most successful teams in IPL history.
Decision influence
MS Dhoni's influence and Zaheer's bowling expertise
Zaheer's appointment as CSK head coach was largely influenced by former captain MS Dhoni.
The management left the decision to Dhoni, who had a comfort level with Zaheer.
CSK has struggled with pace bowling in recent seasons, particularly at the death, and Zaheer's expertise in reverse swing worked in his favor.
"Zaheer was a world-class bowler and has mentored many young cricketers," said CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan.