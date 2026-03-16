Athlete-centric approach must guide India's sports administration: PT Usha
What's the story
PT Usha, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, has called for an athlete-centric approach in India's sports administration. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sports Journalism Federation of India's Annual Convention, she stressed that the focus should be on athletes' preparation, welfare, and development. "Athlete-first governance must guide the future of Indian sport," Usha said while addressing members of the sports media fraternity on Sunday.
Evolution
On the changing face of Indian sport
Reflecting on the changing face of Indian sport, Usha highlighted the major improvements in infrastructure, scientific training, and institutional support. She said these advancements have allowed athletes to compete globally. "Over the past decade, sport in our country has transformed in terms of support and celebration. Athletes now benefit from better infrastructure, scientific training, and stronger institutional support," she added.
Grassroots focus
Grassroot level strength of Indian sport
Usha also stressed that the real strength of Indian sport lies at the grassroots level. She said villages, towns, and schools are teeming with young talent waiting to be discovered. "By continuing to invest in coaching, infrastructure, and talent identification, India can consistently produce world-class athletes," added the IOA president.
Future plans
Iyer on India's sporting journey
Meanwhile, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer also spoke about India's sporting journey. "I think India is currently at an inflection point in sport. We have the ambition, and significant efforts are being made to ensure those ambitions are met," he said. He also stressed on creating a "comprehensive sporting ecosystem," where more people participate at the community level.
Global aspirations
India set to host Commonwealth Games, in contention for Olympics
Last year, India won the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), with Ahmedabad as its proposed venue. The Commonwealth Sport executive board made the decision during a meeting. An IOA official said they plan to use this period leading up to the 2030 CWG as an opportunity to show that India can be a "reliable destination" for international sporting events. Notably, India is also in the fray to host the 2036 Olympics.