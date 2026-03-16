Athlete-centric approach must guide India's sports administration: PT Usha

PT Usha, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, has called for an athlete-centric approach in India's sports administration. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sports Journalism Federation of India's Annual Convention, she stressed that the focus should be on athletes' preparation, welfare, and development. "Athlete-first governance must guide the future of Indian sport," Usha said while addressing members of the sports media fraternity on Sunday.

Evolution On the changing face of Indian sport Reflecting on the changing face of Indian sport, Usha highlighted the major improvements in infrastructure, scientific training, and institutional support. She said these advancements have allowed athletes to compete globally. "Over the past decade, sport in our country has transformed in terms of support and celebration. Athletes now benefit from better infrastructure, scientific training, and stronger institutional support," she added.

Grassroots focus Grassroot level strength of Indian sport Usha also stressed that the real strength of Indian sport lies at the grassroots level. She said villages, towns, and schools are teeming with young talent waiting to be discovered. "By continuing to invest in coaching, infrastructure, and talent identification, India can consistently produce world-class athletes," added the IOA president.

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Future plans Iyer on India's sporting journey Meanwhile, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer also spoke about India's sporting journey. "I think India is currently at an inflection point in sport. We have the ambition, and significant efforts are being made to ensure those ambitions are met," he said. He also stressed on creating a "comprehensive sporting ecosystem," where more people participate at the community level.

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