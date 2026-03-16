IPL 2026: Who all make it to PBKS's best XI? 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a stellar run in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) , reaching the final for the first time in 11 years. The Shreyas Iyer -led side put up some high-scoring matches and kept fans on their toes throughout the season. Now, as they gear up for IPL 2026, picking the right players will be crucial to build on last year's success. On this note, let's dissect their best XI for IPL 2026.

Top order Prabhsimran, Arya to open the batting The opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh should remain unchanged in IPL 2026. They were instrumental in PBKS's dream run during the previous season. Prabhsimran will also double up as the wicket-keeper. Captain Shreyas Iyer, who had a stellar debut season with the team and led them to their first-ever IPL final since 2014, should come in at number three.

Middle and Lower order Dashers in the middle order Big strikers of the ball, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, and Shashank Singh should complete the top. With Stoinis being the only overseas player in the top six, the Kings can induct two quality overseas pace-bowling all-rounder in the same XI - Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen - in the same XI. Stoinis can also chip in with the ball. If they choose to add a spin-bowling all-rounder to the playing XI, Cooper Connolly could replace Omarzai or Stoinis.

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Bowlers These are the specialist overs Jansen will share the new ball with Arshdeep Singh, who happens to be India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. The latter can also deliver well toward the end. Pacer Lockie Ferguson would be the final overseas player in the line-up. In leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, PBKS boast the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. All-rounder Harpreet Brar is also known to bowl economical overs of left-arm spin.

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