'Not willing to stand up': Finch questions Axar Patel's tactics

Aaron Finch has questioned Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel 's decision not to bowl during their recent Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite boasting one of the strongest spin attacks in IPL 2026, with Axar and Kuldeep Yadav, the Capitals only bowled four overs between them in the loss. Finch expressed his disbelief at this strategy on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show.

Trust issues Finch on Axar's bowling choices Finch said, "Your two Indian premier spin bowlers, Axar Patel, the skipper [2-0-23-1], Kuldeep Yadav [2-0-30-0], they bowled four overs between them." He also questioned why a part-time off-spinner like Nitish Rana was given four overs when DC had their top spinners. Finch said it doesn't make sense and raised doubts about Axar's trust in his own abilities under pressure against left-handers.

Record review Finch praises Axar's bowling abilities Finch also highlighted Axar's good head-to-head record against SRH opener Abhishek Sharma. According to ESPNcricinfo, Axar had dismissed the SRH dasher twice in eight balls before this match. Finch said, "He's got a great defensive mindset with the ball in hand too," adding that even when under pressure, Axar doesn't give away easy runs and uses his height to his advantage.

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Post-match comments Finch responds to Axar's post-match comments After the match, Axar admitted that DC didn't execute their plans well. Finch responded to these comments by saying, "I'm looking at those comments saying, well hang on, boss, you had the chance as well, but you're not willing to stand up at the moment either." He added he has no issue with mis-execution but questioned why Axar didn't take responsibility for his actions.

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