Abhishek Sharma records his sixth T20 duck in 2026: Details 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma 's poor form continued in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He failed to make an impact in SRH's third match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), getting out for a two-ball duck. The match took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. This was his sixth T20 duck in 2026. Here are further details.

Season stats Abhisek Sharma fails to impress Despite a stellar comeback with a knock of 48 runs off 21 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his last outing, Abhishek has struggled to maintain consistency. In SRH's match against LSG, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by fast bowler Mohammed Shami. The dasher went for a big hit against a slower ball. However, he edged it to Manimaran Siddharth at short third.

Detals Poor run in 2026 As mentioned, Abhishek now has six ducks across 16 T20 innings in 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo. No other batter has even recorded five ducks in the format this year. Meanwhile, five of the batter's ducks came in Team India colors. Overall, the southpaw has managed 378 T20 runs in 2026 at 25.20. However, his strike rate is a stunning 195.85 in this regard. The tally includes four fifties.

Advertisement