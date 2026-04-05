Abhishek Sharma records his sixth T20 duck in 2026: Details
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma's poor form continued in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He failed to make an impact in SRH's third match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), getting out for a two-ball duck. The match took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. This was his sixth T20 duck in 2026. Here are further details.
Season stats
Abhisek Sharma fails to impress
Despite a stellar comeback with a knock of 48 runs off 21 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his last outing, Abhishek has struggled to maintain consistency. In SRH's match against LSG, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by fast bowler Mohammed Shami. The dasher went for a big hit against a slower ball. However, he edged it to Manimaran Siddharth at short third.
Detals
Poor run in 2026
As mentioned, Abhishek now has six ducks across 16 T20 innings in 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo. No other batter has even recorded five ducks in the format this year. Meanwhile, five of the batter's ducks came in Team India colors. Overall, the southpaw has managed 378 T20 runs in 2026 at 25.20. However, his strike rate is a stunning 195.85 in this regard. The tally includes four fifties.
Information
15 ducks in T20 cricket
Overall, Abhishek now has 15 ducks in T20 cricket, out of which just four have come in the IPL. Abhishek has overall raced to 5,296 run sacross 185 games in the format at 32.29. He has 32 fifties and 8 hundreds. 1,871 of his runs have come in the IPL at 26.72.