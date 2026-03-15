IPL 2026: Can KKR's revamped squad taste glory? 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are raring to shine in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a revamped squad. After finishing eighth last season, the franchise retained 12 players and released 10. Prominent all-rounders Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell were among those let go. With a whopping purse of ₹64.3 crore, the three-time champions made some notable buys at the auction table. On this note, let's dissect the strengths of the KKR team.

Team revamp KKR's major signings in IPL 2026 auction KKR made some major signings at the IPL 2026 mini-auction,. They roped in Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore, and three New Zealand players who impressed in the recent T20 World Cup - Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra. The franchise also signed Indian pacers Akash Deep and Kartik Tyagi to strengthen their bowling attack. Wicket-keeper Tejasvi Singh and left-arm spinner Daksh Kamra (both uncapped in IPL) are promising young talents who have joined the team this season.

Team analysis Promising bowling attack KKR's biggest strength lies in their well-rounded bowling attack. The addition of Matheesha Pathirana to the spin-bowling duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine could prove invaluable. However, Pathirana's form and fitness could be a concern. Notably, Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. In Umran Malik and Vaibhav Arora, KKR also have two quality Indian pacers. However, they tend to leak runs on occasions.

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All-rounders Narine and Green to provide the balance The presence of Green and Narine in the top six allows the team to field different combinations. The latter has done well as a pinch-hitter while opening the innings. Ravindra is another name, who can contribute with his three-dimensional display. However, he is likely to a back-up. Notably, KKR's decision to part ways with Russell was a gamble, especially with not many like-for-like replacements available at the auction. Green now has the onus to step in those massive shoes.

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Batting Fire power in batting department The opening pair of Allen and Seifert set the 2026 T20 WC on fire. However, slotting both of them in the same XI would be a challenge for KKR. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was in red-hot form in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will continue to play the anchor role. The other notable Indian names in the batting department include Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, and Rahul Tripathi. However, consistency has been an issue for the trio in recent seasons.

Information Rinku to be the finisher The lack of a genuine finisher apart from Rinku Singh remain concerns for the franchise. Notably, Ramandeep Singh had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. With Russell gone, KKR must identify another finisher in the group. Rovman Powell could be an option but he would occupy one of the four overseas spots in the XI.

Information A look at KKR's best XI for IPL 2026 A look at KKR's best XI for IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana. Impact player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi.